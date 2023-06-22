Microsoft closer to making quantum supercomputer than ever

Microsoft on Thursday announced its roadmap for building its own quantum supercomputer, using the topological qubits the company’s researchers have been working on for quite a few years now.

There are still plenty of intermediary milestones to be reached, but Krysta Svore, Microsoft’s Vice President of advanced quantum development, told Techcrunch portal that the company believes that it will take fewer than 10 years to build a quantum supercomputer using the qubits that will be able to perform a reliable one million quantum operations per second.

This is reportedly a new measurement Microsoft is introducing as the overall industry aims to move beyond the current era of Noisy Intermediate-Scale Quantum (NISQ) computing.

"We think about our roadmap and the time to the quantum supercomputer in terms of years rather than decades," Svore was quoted as saying by Techcrunch. Microsoft's earlier breakthrough with Majorana-based qubits In 2022, Microsoft announced a major breakthrough when its team first highlighted its ability to create Majorana-based qubits.

Majorana qubits have the advantage of being very stable compared to traditional techniques but are technologically deemed extremely difficult to create.

Microsoft made an early bet on this technology and now, a year after first announcing this milestone, the team is publishing a new peer-reviewed paper in the American Physical Society’s Physical Review, Techcrunch report added.

Microsoft made an early bet on this technology and now, a year after first announcing this milestone, the team is publishing a new peer-reviewed paper in the American Physical Society's Physical Review, Techcrunch report added.

To get to this point, Microsoft showed results from more devices and far more data than a year ago when it first announced this work. Microsoft's Azure Quantum Elements In addition to sharing its roadmap, Microsoft on Thursday also announced Azure Quantum Elements, its platform for accelerating scientific discovery by combining high-performance computing, AI and quantum, as well as Copilot for Azure Quantum.

This is a specially trained AI model that can help scientists (and students) generate quantum-related calculations and simulations.