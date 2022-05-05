Explainer: What is quantum technology that US is looking to develop?   

A slew of measures has been announced by the White House to support quantum technology in the United States on Wednesday, media reports said.

US President Joe Biden is also going to sign an executive order to strengthen the National Quantum Initiative Advisory Committee. It is the independent expert advisory body for quantum information science and technology of the government.

The US government has also been looking to lay out steps to boost cybersecurity to defend against the next generation of these supercomputers.

Also Read: Rare celestial spectacle: Jupiter, Venus to appear to collide with each other, form line with Saturn, Mars

Now, let us get to know about quantum technology.

What is quantum technology?

Quantum technology harnesses the laws of quantum mechanics to find solution to problems, which are too complex for normal computers.

It is a rapidly-emerging technology and entails a broad range of new materials, devices and information technology protocols.

Some of the examples of emerging quantum technologies include quantum computing, simulation, measurement, sensors, cryptography and imaging.

Watch: Decoding UFOs: What do we know about ‘flying saucers’?

The development of quantum technology will also have a great impact on fields like space exploration.

Why quantum technology?

The quantum computers can work millions of times faster than today's advanced supercomputers.

The difference is that a classic computer performs one calculation at a time while a quantum one can do many calculations at the same time.

This is why several nations like the US are rushing to develop quantum technology. It could also lead to advancements in materials science, artificial intelligence and chemistry.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

(With inputs from agencies)