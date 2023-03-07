Humongous 9,280kg 3D-printed rocket to be launched into space tomorrow. Here's all you need to know

March 8 will mark a monumental feat in humanity's quest towards outer space. Startup relativity Space will launch Terran 1 on Wednesday. Terran 1 is the world's first 3D-printed rocket. The launch is part of the startup's GLHF or 'Good Luck, Have Fun' mission. At 110 feet tall and 7.5 feet wide, the rocket weighs 9,280 kilogrammes. It is the world's largest 3D-printed object to attempt an orbital flight.

As per a Tomorrow's World Today report, the Terran 1 rocket will not be carrying any payloads on its maiden flight.

While 3D printing has been used for rockets before, but never on such a massive scale.

However, NASA, under its Venture-Class Acquisition of Dedicated and Rideshare (VADR) missions, has signed a contract with the startup to further down the line launch a satellite with the rocket.

NASA's VADR missions, according to the space agency, will help foster the US commercial launch market with new opportunities.

The GLHF mission will mark another achievement for the company; it will test Relativity Space's propriety 3D printing technology.

The technology combines 3D metal printing, artificial intelligence and autonomous robotics to create rockets from raw material within 60 days.

Relativity Space is also working on another rocket; Terran R which is a fully reusable and entirely 3D-printed launch vehicle. The rocket will reportedly be able to handle payloads of up to 20 tonnes to lower Earth orbit. It may be launched from Cape Canaveral next year.

