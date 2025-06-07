/Google Gemini AI update: Schedule tasks and access live chat with a swipe gesture

Google Gemini now supports scheduled actions and a new live swipe feature

Google adds scheduled actions to improve AI assistance

Google has announced a new update for its AI tool Gemini, allowing users to schedule both one-time and recurring actions. At Google I/O 2025, this new feature, called Scheduled Actions, is designed to help users better manage routine tasks with the help of AI. It works in a way similar to ChatGPT’s scheduled tasks, which were introduced earlier this year by OpenAI.

With this update, Gemini users can now ask the chatbot to perform a task at a specific time, change an ongoing prompt, or provide updates on regular activities. Users can also view calendar summaries, unread emails, or even check live sports updates through Gemini.

The feature is currently available only to users with Google AI Pro or Ultra subscriptions, and those on selected Google Workspace business or education plans.

Smart assistant for everyday use

Google shared that the new feature was developed to make Gemini more proactive and helpful in daily life. By scheduling actions, users can automate small but frequent tasks, saving time and boosting productivity.

For example, Gemini can now remind users to check emails at a set time each day or provide weather and traffic updates before morning meetings. The company has not yet confirmed whether there is a limit to the number of tasks users can schedule.

New swipe gesture for Gemini Live

In another update, Google has introduced a new swipe gesture to access Gemini Live, making it easier for users to interact with the chatbot. Instead of using the bottom menu, users can now swipe from the right side of the screen to the left to launch Gemini Live directly. As AI tools continue to grow in capability, companies like Google are focusing on making them more user-friendly. With features like automated actions and simplified gestures, Gemini aims to become a more helpful part of daily routines for professionals, students, and casual users alike.