/Youth Olympics 2026: Ambekar Meetei scripts history, wins India's first-ever boxing gold

Lairenlakpam Ambekar Meetei created history on Thursday (Nov 12) by becoming the first Indian boxer to win a gold medal at the Youth Olympic Games. He defeated Ireland’s Jubani Kristian 3-2 in the men’s 50kg final at Dakar 2026. The win also secured India's first gold medal at the ongoing Youth Olympics and took the country's overall medal tally to nine.

The achievement marks a major moment for Indian boxing, as no Indian boxer had won gold at the Youth Olympic Games before.

India have now won nine medals, including one gold, three silver and five bronze and are currently ninth in the overall standings.

Ambekar Meetei had also delivered a strong performance in the semi-finals, defeating Colombia’s Izzon Jeffrey Galea Arevalo 5-0 to book his place in the final.

India’s other medals at Dakar have come from athletics, wrestling, judo, badminton, swimming and wushu.

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In athletics, Shourya Ambure won bronze in the women’s 100m hurdles with a personal best of 13.59 seconds. She also became the first Indian woman to win an athletics medal at the Youth Olympic Games.

Taniya claimed silver in the women’s 75kg wrestling category, giving India their first-ever youth wrestling medal at the event. She lost 1-2 to China’s Min Zhao in the final.



Khushbu Rajakbhai Darjada (women’s 63kg judo) and Tanvi Patri (badminton) also won silver medals.

In swimming, Dhinidhi Desinghu secured two bronze medals in the women’s 100m and 200m freestyle events. She became the first Indian athlete to win multiple medals at a single Youth Olympic Games edition.

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Tirthank Pegu also won bronze in the men’s 200m butterfly, becoming India’s first male swimmer to win a Youth Olympic medal.

Rajkumari Lanchenbi Chanu added another bronze in the women’s changquan combined wushu event.

India’s best performance at the Youth Olympic Games came in 2018 in Buenos Aires, Argentina, where the country won 13 medals, including three gold, nine silver and one bronze.

With Gunjan’s final still to come, India will look to add more medals to its tally in Dakar.