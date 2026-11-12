/Surrey sign James Anderson for 2027 County Championship campaign

England fast-bowling legend James Anderson will represent Surrey in the 2027 County Championship season, starting a new chapter in his domestic cricket career. The 44-year-old said he was delighted to join Surrey and is looking forward to helping the team to win trophies. He also hopes to share his experience with young bowlers and help them develop their skills and reach international level.

“It’s an honour to join a club like Surrey and I can’t wait to start a new chapter in my career. Surrey have a great squad and are a team that expects to be fighting for Championship titles and I’m excited to be a part of that. I still feel like I have a lot to offer, taking wickets, trying to help the team win games of cricket. I also think that I can bring a lot to the team off the field and help those young players who are looking to develop their skillset and go on and represent their country,” said Anderson.



He also spoke about his connection with Surrey’s home ground, the Kia Oval, calling it one of the best cricket venues in the world.

“I’ve always loved playing at the Kia Oval. For me it’s one of the best grounds in the world. It’s a place that I have some incredibly special memories at and I hope to create some more next season,” he added.

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Surrey Director of Men’s Cricket Alec Stewart also welcomed the signing, praising Anderson’s bowling quality and experience. He believes the veteran pacer’s presence will help the team’s young bowlers, especially those aiming to play international cricket.



“We’re delighted to bring someone of the calibre of Sir James Anderson to Surrey. Jimmy brings quality with the ball. His 50 championship wickets last season prove that he is still one of the best bowlers in the country. Jimmy also brings a wealth of experience to the group that all our bowlers will learn from. Much of our squad have international aspirations, and they will learn a great deal from training, playing and being in the same dressing room with Jimmy,” he said.



“I’m looking forward to welcoming him to the group and watching him perform in front of our members and supporters at the Kia Oval,” he added.

Anderson made his Test debut in 2003 and went on to enjoy a remarkable 21-year international career. He finished with 911 international wickets, including 704 in Tests, making him England’s highest wicket-taker in the format and the most successful fast bowler in Test history.