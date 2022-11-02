'You have always been a warrior': Mahela Jayawardene reacts as Virat Kohli breaks his T20 World Cup record

Virat Kohli broke Sri Lankan legend Mahela Jayawardene's record in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 on Wednesday (November 02) as the senior India batter became the leading run-getter in the history of the tournament. Kohli slammed a brilliant knock of unbeaten 64 in India's Super 12 clash against Bangladesh to go past Jayawardene in the elite list.

Kohli, who averages over 80 in the T20 World Cup, now has 1065 runs to his name in 25 matches at a strike rate of over 132, including 13 fifties. He notched up his third fifty in just four matches in the ongoing T20 World Cup in Australia on Wednesday.

Jayawardene had amassed 1016 runs in 31 matches in the T20 World Cup but Kohli managed to overtake him in just 25 matches. The Sri Lankan great congratulated Kohli for his elusive feat and hailed him as a warrior for his remarkable consistency. In a video shared by the ICC, Jayawardene lauded Kohli for proving form is temporary and class is permanent.

"Records are meant to be broken, there is always going to be someone who is going to break my record. Virat, brilliant mate, congratulations. You have always been a warrior and form is temporary and class is permanent," sad Jayawardene in the video.

Kohli has been enjoying stunning form in the tournament so far and is currently the leading run-getter with 220 runs from just four matches, including three fifties. There were questions about his form and his spot in India's T20 team in the lead up to the World Cup but he has managed to silence his critics in style with his brilliant batting.

He was absolutely phenomenal with the bat once again on Thursday as he paced his knock to perfection against Bangladesh. Kohli started off steadily and upped the ante towards the end to finish with 64 off 44 laced with eight fours and six.