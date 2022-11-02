Virat Kohli breaks Mahela Jayawardene's record, becomes highest run-getter in T20 World Cup history

Virat Kohli scripted history in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 on Wednesday (November 02) as he broke Sri Lanka legend Mahela Jayawardene's long-standing record of most runs in the history of the tournament. Kohli achieved the elusive feat in India's Super 12 clash against Bangladesh at the Adelaide Oval.

Kohli headed into the clash needing just 16 runs to surpass Jayawardene in the list of highest run-getters in T20 World Cup history. He overtook him comfortably as the in-form batter got off to a flying start against Bangladesh to continue his purple patch in the tournament.

Jayawardene scored 1016 runs in 31 matches in the T20 World Cup at an average of 39.07 and a strike rate of 134.74. Kohli has managed to achieve the feat in just 25 matches and has batted at a stunning average of 83.42 while striking at 131.71 for the Indian team.

He has been in sensational form so far in the tournament and has already notched up three half-centuries in four matches. After smashing back-to-back fifties against Pakistan and Netherlands, Kohli slammed another half-century against Bangladesh in Adelaide on Wednesday.

He is currently India's highest run-getter in the T20 World Cup 2022 having already breached the 200-run mark with incredible consistency. Earlier in the tournament, Kohli had become the first Indian to go past the 1000-run mark in T20 World Cup history.

There were doubts over Kohli's form in the build-up to the T20 World Cup but Kohli has managed to silence his critics with brilliant performances in the tournament so far. He has played an instrumental role in India's success in the tournament so far and will be hoping to continue his fantastic run in the upcoming matches.