Virat Kohli is a freak, his consistency in T20 World Cups is ridiculous: Shane Watson

Virat Kohli added another feather to his illustrious cap in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 on Wednesday (November 02) as he became the highest run-getter in the history of the tournament. Kohli continued his sensational run with the willow as he notched up his third fifty in four games during India's Super 12 clash against Bangladesh at the Adelaide Oval.

Kohli scored an unbeaten 64 off 44 deliveries to help India post a strong total of 184 runs on the board and go past Sri Lankan legend Mahela Jayawardene in the list of highest run-getters in T20 World Cup history. Kohli now has 1065 runs in 25 matches in T20 World Cups at a brilliant average of 88.75 and a strike rate of over 132.

Kohli needed just 16 runs to surpass Jayawardene in India's clash against Bangladesh and the batting maestro once again looked in sublime control throughout his innings as he notched up his third fifty in the tournament. Kohli has now scored a staggering 13 half-centuries in the T20 World Cup and has arguably been the most prolific run-getter in the tournament over the years.

Lauding him for his incredible consistency, former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson called Kohli a 'freak' and said his numbers in the T20 World Cup are 'ridiculous'. Watson said he was unable to wrap his around Kohli's numbers despite T20s being a high-risk, high-reward format for batters.

"Over 1000 runs in T20 World Cups at an average of over 80, I am not able to get my head around this. T20 cricket is a high-risk game, high-risk batting and to think that he can do it at the biggest tournament, averaging so much and winning so many games for his countryâ€¦ he is a freak and those statistics are super freakish. It’s incredible that you can bat in such a high-risk format and score consistently. It’s ridiculous," Watson said during commentary on Star Sports.

Kohli has silenced all his doubters with his purple patch in the ongoing T20 World Cup. There were concerns surrounding his form with many even questioning his spot in the T20 squad in the build-up to the showpiece event in Australia. However, Kohli has managed to answer his critics in style with some remarkable performances so far.

With the help of his 44-ball 64, India posted 184 runs on the board and would be hoping to defend the total to bounce back to winning ways post their loss against South Africa in their last game.