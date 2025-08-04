/WTC Points Table 2025-27: India climb to third spot after beating England at Oval, check where Team England stands

Check the latest updated standings of the World Test Championship (WTC) after the England vs India Test series finishes in 2-2 draw
Team India recently climbed to the third place in the latest World Test Championship (WTC) standings after a thrilling six-run win against England in the fifth Test at The Oval in London on Monday (Aug 4). With this win India will tie the five-match Test series 2-2 and begin their WTC 2025-27 journey on a strong note. On the other hand, England dropped to the fourth place after the defeat at The Oval. England also missed out on two points due to a slow over-rate in the fourth Test match against India at the Lord’s.
Australia is currently at the top of WTC 2025-27 table after clean sweeping the West Indies (3-0). While, Sri Lanka is in the second place following their home series win against Bangladesh (1-0 ).
So far, Bangladesh and West Indies haven’t won any matches in this World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. Whereas, New Zealand, Pakistan and the current champions South Africa are yet to play their first games in this WTC cycle.
In the fifth and the final Test match between India and England, Mohammed Siraj took his fifth five-wicket haul to lead his team to a thrilling six-run victory against England at The Oval in London. Prasidh Krishna also played a key role, taking four important wickets. With this win, India managed to level the Test series 2-2.