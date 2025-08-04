/WTC Points Table 2025-27: India climb to third spot after beating England at Oval, check where Team England stands

Team India recently climbed to the third place in the latest World Test Championship (WTC) standings after a thrilling six-run win against England in the fifth Test at The Oval in London on Monday (Aug 4). With this win India will tie the five-match Test series 2-2 and begin their WTC 2025-27 journey on a strong note. On the other hand, England dropped to the fourth place after the defeat at The Oval. England also missed out on two points due to a slow over-rate in the fourth Test match against India at the Lord’s.

Australia is currently at the top of WTC 2025-27 table after clean sweeping the West Indies (3-0). While, Sri Lanka is in the second place following their home series win against Bangladesh (1-0 ).

So far, Bangladesh and West Indies haven’t won any matches in this World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. Whereas, New Zealand, Pakistan and the current champions South Africa are yet to play their first games in this WTC cycle.

WTC 2025-27 Points Table

Australia - Matches - 3, Won - 3, Lost - 0, Points - 36 Sri Lanka - Matches - 2, Won - 1, Lost - 0, Drawn - 1, Points - 16 India - Matches - 5, Won - 2, Lost - 2, Drawn - 1, Points - 28 England - Matches - 5, Won - 2, Lost - 2, Drawn - 1, Points - 26 Bangladesh - Matches - 2, Won - 0, Lost - 1, Drawn - 1, Points - 4 West Indies - Matches - 3, Won - 0, Lost - 3, Drawn - 0, Points - 0

India vs England, 5th Test, The Oval