WTC Final: Jasprit Bumrah on the cusp of breaking Kapil Dev's record in Tests

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah is on the cusp of breaking World Cup-winning captain Kapil's Dev long-term record of fastest to the 100-wicket mark for India in terms of pacers.

The 27-year-old has 83 wickets in his pocket in just 19 Test matches he played, whereas, Kapil Dev, who currently holds the record, had reached 100 test wickets in 25 matches.

The pacer spearhead is Virat Kohli's trump card as they will kick off their England tour with World Test Championship finals against New Zealand at Southampton. This will be followed by a five-match Test series against hosts England.

Bumrah has been a crucial figure in India's bowling attack, his menacing pace has proven to be too good for several top-ranking batsmen.

Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin leads the list of Indian bowlers who were the fastest to reach 100 wickets in Tests. The Chennai-based spin wizard achieved this feat in just 19 matches. He is followed by spinners like Erapalli Prasanna (20), Anil Kumble (21), Subhash Gupte (22), Vinoo Mankad (23) and Ravindra Jadeja (24).

In terms of pacers, Kapil Dev leads the list with 25 matches, followed by former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan who bagged a ton of wickets in Tests in 28 matches. Bumrah's teammate Mohammed Shami comes in third with 29 Tests.