WTC finals: 'Game practices going to have impact': Shane Bond predicts his winner

Former New Zealand bowler Shane Bond feels that Kane Williamson and co. will bundle out Team India cheaply if they win the toss and opt to field first in the upcoming World Test Championship finals that will be contested at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

ALSO READ: Cricket: Steve Smith dethrones Kane Williamson to become No.1 Test batsman

"...if New Zealand win the toss and bowl as well as they have. I think they'll bowl out India cheaply and that ain't a bad thing," Bond said in a virtual press conference arranged by Star Sports, the official broadcaster of the game.

However, Shane Bond feels that Kiwis might pay a huge price if they fail to dismiss Virat and Co. cheaply.

"The risk is if they (NZ) don't bowl them out, India have got two world-class spinners and are right in the game.

"So, it's the toss that is going to be huge. And that first innings is going to be huge," he pointed out.

Weather at the Ageas Bowl will play a vital role in the match. According to the forecast, there is a good chance of rain on all five days in Southampton. But, ICC has decided to keep a reserved day to make up for the lost overs. Under the overcast conditions, the Dukes ball is likely to swing more. Trent Boult, Tim Southee and Kyle Jamieson will form a menacing trio for India's star-studded batting line-up.

Bond talked about Rohit Sharma and Trent Boult and said: "What I do know, even during the IPL, Boult was running in and hitting the pads of Rohit, telling him that this is what is going to happen in the WTC final. This was just brilliant, those two were aware that they are going to come up against each other. I just love Rohit Sharma, I see him playing a Matthew Hayden type of role."

"He goes out as he did against England earlier this year, he imposes himself, he is dynamic and he can score pretty quickly. He can take the game away in one hour, batting at the top of the order suits him, if he scores fast, it instantly puts pressure on the bowling attack. I cannot wait for the battle between Boult and Rohit. I am expecting to see few smiles between the guys as well," he added.

Former Kiwi also backed his team to win the World Test Championship finals and lift the mace.

"I think New Zealand are going to win. Game practices going to have a massive impact. I think in India have got a balanced bowling attack. I think they'll play three seamers and two spinners," Bond said.

"I think New Zealand will play five seamers, and I think they'll win the toss and they'll bowl first," he added.