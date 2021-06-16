Cricket: Steve Smith dethrones Kane Williamson to become No.1 Test batsman

Steve Smith has once again become the top-ranked Test batsman, with the ICC refreshing their rankings ahead of the World Test Championship final.

Steve Smith claimed back the No. 1 spot in Tests interestingly since last year's Boxing Day Test. Steve Smith's re-visitation of the top implies he has been at the top for 167 Tests played worldwide altogether. He is just behind Garry Sobers and Viv Richards in the rundown, who have been positioned No. 1 for 189 and 179 matches separately.

With the most recent update, Steve Smith is five points clear at the top of the standings with 891 points to his name. Kane Williamson is second with 886. Kane Williamson, who missed the second Test against England at Edgbaston because of injury in the wake of scoring 13 runs in the drawn first Test at Lord's, has slipped five focuses behind Smith's 891 rating focuses and is second in the players' rundown.

Virat Kohli is the solitary batsman to stride upwards in the ICC Test rankings. The Indian captain moved to fourth position, supplanting Joe Root as the England captain dropped to fifth. Joe Root didn't have the best of times against New Zealand, with him overseeing only 97 runs in two games.

However, with a five-match Test series against England not too far off after the World Test Championship final, Virat Kohli could before the long ascent to the No. 1 spot if things turn out well for him.

The remainder of the best 10 ICC Test batsmen rankings continues as before. Henry Nicholls, Rishabh Pant, Rohit Sharma, David Warner, and Babar Azam adjust the rundown.

The most recent men's week after week update, which additionally incorporates exhibitions from the main Test between South Africa and the West Indies in St Lucia, sees Quinton de Kock in the joint-twelfth situation with Cheteshwar Pujara while his countryman Adrian Markram has progressed two slots to arrive at 14th position.

Quinton De Kock, who was named player of the counterpart for scoring an unbeaten 141 that assisted him with joining win by an innings and 63 runs, has acquired 11 situations to accomplish his most elevated situation since December 2019.