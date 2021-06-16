WTC final: Ravindra Jadeja just away 46 runs from entering an elite list in Test cricket

WION Web Team
New Delhi, Delhi, India Published: Jun 16, 2021, 08:46 PM(IST)

Ravindra Jadeja. Photograph:( Reuters )

Ravindra Jadeja, who already has 220 wickets in Tests, is just 46 runs away from the 2000-run mark. 

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been crucial for Team India. The Gujarat-based cricketer has contributed in every aspect. He has been a threat to the opposition with both, the bat and ball. 

Jadeja's batting skills have drastically increased in recent years. In the last three years, Jadeja has had an average of 55.57 in Tests. The all-rounder has smashed crucial half-centuries and centuries for Team India. 

The all-rounder shined in the last time India took on New Zealand in an ICC event. He smashed a crucial half-century in the semifinal clash against the BlackCaps. However, it was not enough to save the match for India. 

Jadeja is set to enter an elite list as he heads into the World Test Championship final. The all-rounder is set to become one of the few cricketers to have scored over 2000 runs and taken more than 200 wickets in the format.

Ravindra Jadeja, who already has 220 wickets in Tests, is just 46 runs away from the 2000-run mark. 

Also, Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah is on the cusp of breaking World Cup-winning captain Kapil's Dev long-term record of fastest to the 100-wicket mark for India in terms of pacers. 

The 27-year-old has 83 wickets in his pocket in just 19 Test matches he played, whereas, Kapil Dev, who currently holds the record, had reached 100 test wickets in 25 matches. 

