WTC Final: ‘It was clean...:’ Cameron Green on catch to dismiss Shubman Gill on day 4

Australia all-rounder Cameron Green's catch to dismiss India batter Shubman Gill on day 4 of the World Test Championship (WTC) Final has created a lot of furore. The catch, which Green thought was clean, was adjudged the same by TV umpire as well but Gill and skipper Rohit Sharma along with a lot of former players had a different opinion about it.

Speaking about the catch after the day's play, Green said, "I definitely though I caught it." Shubman, however, 'facepalmed' the decision as he tweeted a picture of Green in the motion while catching the ball which is seen touching the ground.

"In the heat of the moment, I thought it was clean, threw it up, and obviously showed no signs of doubt. Then it was left up to the third umpire and he agreed," added Green. Have a look at him answering a question about the catch: View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc) × How the dismissal unfolded Rohit and Gill had added 41 runs for the first wicket in just seven overs while chasing 444. On the first ball of the eight over, bowled by Scott Boland, the ball took the edge of Gill's bat and flew towards Green, who made a monster effort to catch it. The decision was not a straight forward one and with no soft signal given as per the new ICC rules, the decision was referred to the TV umpire.

The decision was given in Australia's favour after multiple reviews and Gill had to depart. The decision left Gill in shock and his partner Rohit furious, who was seen shouting 'No' after the big screen on ground showed 'OUT.' Where do India stand now? Despite the setback, India kept on scoring runs at brisk pace and ended the day on 164 for the loss of three wickets, needing 280 runs on the final day to win the ultimate Test. Virat Kohli (44*) and Ajinkya Rahane (20*) were on the crease and had already added 71 runs for the fourth wicket after Sharma (43) and Pujara (27) departed in short interval, leaving India three down for 93 after a good start.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE