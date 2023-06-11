Asia Cup 2023 set to be played in Pakistan and Sri Lanka - Report

After long rounds of discussion, the impasse over hosting the Asia Cup 2023 seems to getting over with Pakistan and Sri Lanka looking set to host the Asia Cup in September later this year.

As per the development reported by ESPNCricinfo, the Asian Cricket Council is ready to approve the hybrid model suggested by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Najam Sethi. As per the model, all India games will be played in Sri Lanka including against Pakistan.

The tournament, to be played in 50-over format as a lead up to ICC ODI World Cup, will have 13 matches including the final, which will also be played in Sri Lanka, shall India make it to the last match. India-Pakistan at an Impasse The tournament hit the impasse after India decided not to travel to Pakistan due to security reasons and demanded that the tournament be shifted to a neutral venue. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also had the support of Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh cricket board as well.

Also Read: WTC Final: Shubman Gill tweets to show disappointment after being given out on day 4 Pakistan react to India deciding not to travel The PCB was miffed by India's stance and threatened to boycott from the ICC ODI WC scheduled to be held in India later this year. The board, however, offered UAE as a venue to which Bangladesh opposed, citing harsh weather conditions in the west Asian country in the month of September.

The Sri Lanka cricket board then made itself available for hosting the tournament, further disappointing Pakistan who reportedly backed out from traveling to the island country for a ODI series, scheduled in July. Final decision The PCB, being the official hosts, were keen to hold at least some part of the tournament in Pakistan and all that seems a possibility now. The matches are reported to be held in Lahore for the part of tournament which will be played in the host country.

