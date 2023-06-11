WTC Final: Shubman Gill tweets to show disappointment after being given out on day 4

Indian batsman Shubman Gill was out to a controversial decision by TV umpire on day 4 of the World Test Championship (WTC) Final. India were cruising along nicely in pursuit of 444-run target with 41 run on the board in just seven overs when he edged a ball by Scott Boland to slips where Cameron Green caught it.

The decision was referred to the TV umpire who gave it out but, it seemed that Green had grassed the ball before scooping it. The batsman, along with skipper Rohit Sharma, were not pleased at all with the decision but Gill had to depart. The youngster, however, didn't hold back and tweeted with a photo of Green where the ball could been seen touching the ground. Have a look at the tweet here: 🔎🔎🤦🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/pOnHYfgb6L — Shubman Gill (@ShubmanGill) June 10, 2023 × No soft signal given The controversial decision also didn't include a soft signal by on-field umpires with the International Cricket Council's (ICC) updating playing conditions in May. As per the changes, the on-filed umpires would now have to consult the TV umpire while taking a decision.

"The on-field umpires will consult with the TV umpire before any decisions are taken," the ICC had confirmed while announcing the change in May.

The ongoing WTC Final is the second Test without soft signal with the one0ff England vs Ireland Test being the first one. India cruise along to set up thrilling final day Despite Gill's wicket, India didn't take foot off the pedal and kept scoring at brisk pace. In the process, Rohit Sharma (43) and Cheteshwar Pujara (27) lost their wickets but India managed to to put 164 runs on the board. Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane added unbeaten 71 runs for the fourth wicket and finished on 44 not out & 20 not out, respectively.

Australia need seven more wickets in maximum 90 overs on day 5 while India need to score 280 runs as they aim to chase down the highest successful fourth-innings total in a Test match.

