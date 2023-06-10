WTC Final, Day 4: Kohli, Rahane stand tall as India need 280 runs to lift trophy

With no rain interruption for the fourth straight day at the Oval in London, cricket made headlines during the World Test Championship (WTC) Final between India and Australia. With India currently reeling at 164 for three after stumps on day four, they need another 280 runs to win the match and lift maiden WTC trophy.

The day began with world number one batter Marnus Labuschagne and Cameron Green taking strides. After a few misses, Umesh Yadav finally picked the big wicket of Marnus, caught at slip on 41. Keeper-batter Alex Carey joined Green in the middle, and the pair started churning out some runs.

Defensive tactics from Rohit Sharma saw Australia making most of the chances as the game looked like drifting away from India with each run scored.

Ravindra Jadeja broke the partnership by dismissing Green, bowled on 25, only for seamer Mitchell Starc to come and take control of the proceedings.

After taking his time in the middle, Starc and Carey built a partnership, with Carey completing a brave fifty. Starc also contributed with a superb 41, considering the game situation.

Indian team then managed to pick a few more wickets as Australia declared 270 for eight, giving India a target of 444.

Realising this number has never been chased in Test history, Indian openers knew they had to play responsibly. Much to everyone’s delight, they did, but that didn’t last for long as Scott Boland removed Gill caught in the slip cordon by Green.

Though replays suggested the ball might have touched the ground, the lack of evidence and removal of the soft signal rule meant the third umpire’s call stayed – which was out.

Rohit, who looked good early on, departed to Nathan Lyon trapped in front. Before Cheteshwar Pujara and star batter Virat Kohli could think about turning things around, a sluggish shot off Pat Cummins resulted in Pujara edging straight to the keeper. India looked in deep trouble.

The vintage pair of Ajinkya Rahane and Kohli saved the sinking ship, as Australia looked clueless in the final hour. Both stood tall as India scored 164 for three, needing another 280 runs to win the Test and create history.

Virat Kohli remains unbeaten on 44, while Rahane on 20 off 59 balls. For Australia, Cummins, Boland and Lyon picked a wicket each.