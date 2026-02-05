/WPL 2026: Mandhana, Voll shine in record chase to help RCB win second title; DC lose fourth consecutive final

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) were at the top of their game on Friday (Feb 5) as they lifted their second Women’s Premier League (WPL) title, having beaten Delhi Capitals (DC) by six wickets in the summit clash. The defeat was also DC’s fourth consecutive in the WPL, meaning they are in the record books for all the wrong reasons. While there was a moment of controversy in the end with bails falling while the winning four was scored.

Tasked to chase 204 runs to win the final, DC scored a record total in the final. However, it was the brilliant batting display that saw RCB through to the final. Smriti Mandhana (87 off 41) and Georgia Voll (79 off 54) saw RCB through as the pair stitched a stand of 165 runs from 92 balls. The pair single-handedly saw RCB through, having lost Grace Harris (9) on the first ball of the second over of their chase.

Despite a great batting show in the middle, the match needed a final over finish with Radha Yadav (unbeaten 12) and Nadine de Klerk (unbeaten 7) seeing RCB through. Towards the end of the chase, both Mandhana and Voll were dismissed, which saw RCB concerned. However, RCB made sure that they got over the line and won their second WPL title.

Earlier, batting first, Delhi Capitals had all its batters in fine form as they scored 203/4 in their 20 overs. Skipper Jemimah Rodrigues was the top scorer with 57 off 37, while all batters contributed to the team’s cause as they set a record total for RCB to win the final. Lizelle Lee (37 off 30), Chinelle Henry (35 off 15), Laura Wolvaardt (44 off 25) and Shafali Verma (20 off 13) were all in brilliant form as they helped the team register a total above 200.