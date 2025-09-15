/World Boxing Championship 2025: Women boxers take India to historic heights with four medals including two golds

India finished World Boxing Championship 2025 in Liverpool, UK with their best ever medal tally of four which included two golds, one silver, and a bronze medal as well. All the medals were won by women boxers, highlight their rise in world boxing arena. The medal winners for India at World Boxing Championship 2025 are Jaismine Lamboria and Minakshi Hooda (gold), Nupur Sheoran (silver) and Olympian Pooja Rani (bronze). Jaismine and Minakshi won their gold medals in 57kg and 48kg weight category, respectively while Nupur and Pooja won the medals in +80kg and 80kg weight category.

Lamboria overcomes Paris pain with gold

Jasimine Lamboria had a disappointing 2024 Paris Olympics campaign where she faced an early exit. At the World Boxing Championship though, she made the chance count and beat Poland’s Julia Szeremeta who is also the Paris 2024 silver medalist in 57kg (featherweight) category. Lamboria won the bout 4-1 on split decision and said: "This feeling can’t be expressed, I’m so happy to be a world champion."

Minkashi completes World Cup final revenge

The 24-year-old boxer was beaten by Kazakhstan’s Nazym Kyzaibay in the World Cup final a few months ago before the World Boxing Championship 2025. Minakshi, however, did not let the previous loss deter her and beat the three-time world champion as well as Olympic bronze medallist 4-1 in a split decision.

The other two medals by women boxers ensured India finish with historic campaign at the World Boxing Championship 2025.