/World Athletics Championships: When will Neeraj Chopra take field for India? Here's all you need to know

India’s Neeraj Chopra will take to the field on Wednesday (Sep 15) as he starts his World Athletics Championships campaign in Tokyo, Japan. The 2020 Olympic gold medallist will be eager to defend his crown as he faces stern competition despite a personal best of 90.23m. So ahead of Neeraj’s qualification campaign at the World Athletics Championships, here are all the details, including live streaming and more.

Neeraj begins campaign

The 27-year-old has been in sparkling form lately despite missing the Silesia leg of the Diamond League in Poland. The Indian, despite a below-par throw of 85.01m, finished second in the Diamond League final standings and will be out to prove a point in the World Athletics Championships, which started on Saturday (Sep 13). Interestingly, eyes will also be on other big names like Arshad Nadeem, Julian Weber and Brazil's Luiz da Silva.

Will Neeraj Chopra go head-to-head against Arshad Nadeem at the World Athletics Championships 2025?

During the qualification phase of the World Athletics Championships 2025, Neeraj Chopra won’t go head-to-head against Arshad Nadeem. They are placed in different groups in the qualification phase.

What time is Neeraj Chopra’s World Athletics Championships 2025 event?

Neeraj Chopra, who will be competing in Group A, will start his qualification round at 3:40 PM IST on Wednesday (Sep 17), while Arshad Nadeem, competing in Group B, will start his qualification round at 5:15 PM IST.

Which channel will broadcast Neeraj Chopra's men’s javelin throw event at the World Athletics Championships 2025 in India on TV?

Neeraj Chopra's men's javelin qualification event at the World Athletics Championships 2025 will be telecast live on the Star Sports channels in India.

Where to live stream Neeraj Chopra’s World Athletics Championships 2025 event in India?

The live streaming of Neeraj Chopra’s men’s javelin throw event will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.