World Athletics Championships 2025: Neeraj Chopra to lead India's 19-member contingent

Jatin Verma
Edited By Jatin Verma
Published: Aug 27, 2025, 22:46 IST | Updated: Aug 27, 2025, 22:46 IST
Neeraj Chopra will lead India's 19-member contingent at World Athletics Championships 2025 Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

The World Athletics Championships 2025 will be held in Tokyo, Japan. The biennial athletics competition will be held from 13-21 September

India's 19-member team will be led by reigning world champion Neeraj Chopra at the upcoming 2025 World Athletics Championships, which will take place in Tokyo, set to take place from September 13 to 21. A key highlight of the team is Animesh Kujur, who has made history by becoming the first male sprinter from India to qualify for the World Athletics Championships. Neeraj Chopra, who is the defending champion in men's javelin throw, has qualified through a wild card entry. He will compete alongside Sachin Yadav and Yashvir Singh in the same event, both of whom earned their spots based on world rankings.

Other athletes from India who have qualified by meeting entry standards include Avinash Sable (3000m steeplechase), Parul Chaudhary (3000m steeplechase), Gulveer Singh (5000m), and Praveen Chithravel (triple jump). Unfortunately, Sable will not compete due to an injury that ended his season prematurely. Although long jumper Murali Sreeshankar's 8.06m leap earned him gold in his latest competition, he fell short of the required 8.27m mark for qualification. Women's javelin thrower Annu Rani also cut through world rankings with a series of consistent 60m-plus throws this season.

The standout story is Animesh Kujur, who holds the national record in both the 100m and 200m. He will compete in the 200m, making it the first time India has fielded an athlete in this event at the global level. Nandini Agasara, the Asian champion in the heptathlon, had secured her place but will miss the Championships due to an elbow injury.

Here’s a look at the 19 athletes representing India at the World Athletics Championships 2025

Wildcard Entry:

  • Neeraj Chopra (Men's Javelin Throw - Defending Champion)

Entry Standard Qualifiers:

  • Praveen Chithravel (Men's Triple Jump)
  • Gulveer Singh (Men's 5000m)
  • Avinash Sable (Men's 3000m Steeplechase)
  • Parul Chaudhary (Women's 3000m Steeplechase)

World Ranking Qualifiers:

  • Animesh Kujur (Men's 200m)
  • Annu Rani (Women's Javelin Throw)
  • Sachin Yadav (Men's Javelin Throw)
  • Yashvir Singh (Men's Javelin Throw)
  • Ankita Dhyani (Women's 3000m Steeplechase)
  • Murali Sreeshankar (Men's Long Jump)
  • Abdulla Aboobacker (Men's Triple Jump)
  • Sarvesh Kushare (Men's High Jump)
  • Nandini Agasara (Heptathlon)
  • Pooja (Women's 1500m)
  • Servin Sebastian (Men's 20km Race Walk)
  • Akshdeep Singh (Men's 20km Race Walk)
  • Ram Baboo (Men's 35km Race Walk)
  • Priyanka Goswami (Women's 35km Race Walk)

