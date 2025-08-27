/Sleeping giant in coma again? FIFA warns India of fresh ban

Indian football is once again staring at uncertainty after FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) issued a stern notice to the All India Football Federation (AIFF). The global and continental bodies have set October 30, 2025, as the deadline for the federation to adopt a new constitution in line with international statutes and India’s updated sports governance framework. Failure to comply could lead to another suspension, a situation that would derail both the men’s and women’s national teams as well as domestic leagues.

A familiar trouble

This is not the first time Indian football has found itself in a governance crisis. In 2022, the AIFF was briefly suspended for what FIFA termed “third-party interference” after the Supreme Court of India appointed a Committee of Administrators to run the federation. Although that ban was lifted within days, the episode served as a reminder of how fragile football administration in the country has been. The current standoff stems from the pending approval of a revised constitution. The draft, prepared after years of deliberation and legal wrangling, needs both Supreme Court clearance and ratification by AIFF’s general body. Unless that happens before the deadline, India risks isolation from international football once again.

What a ban would mean

The consequences of suspension go beyond symbolism. The national teams would be barred from FIFA and AFC tournaments, clubs would lose their international slots, and development funding from Zurich would be halted. Perhaps most damaging, the already shaky Indian Super League (ISL) calendar would collapse further—players and coaches are already facing uncertainty after the league’s commercial partner froze the upcoming season due to disputes over media and commercial rights.

While Indian football has made modest progress on the field—with rising attendances in some states, improved youth scouting, and increased foreign interest—the governance paralysis has repeatedly overshadowed the sport. Critics argue that prolonged litigation, political interference, and administrative infighting have left the game without clear leadership. FIFA and AFC, in their letter, underlined three key demands: a constitution that respects global football principles, a Supreme Court order endorsing it, and its adoption by the AIFF General Assembly. Any deviation, they warned, would invite sanctions.

A race against time

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the case on August 28, a session that could determine whether the federation can resolve the impasse before the October deadline. For now, players, fans, and stakeholders remain anxious. Every delay deepens the risk of Indian football being pushed to the margins just as it struggles to grow.