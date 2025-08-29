/Diamond League Final: Neeraj Chopra finishes second with a throw of 85.01m, Julian Weber wins title

It was a night that Neeraj Chopra would not like to remember, at least not by the standards that he has set in recent times. In the run up to the World Athletics Championships next month in Tokyo, the two-time Olympic medalist and reigning world champion, Neeraj Chopra, on Thursday (August 28) finished second with a throw of 85.01m at the Diamond League Final, which was held at Zurich’s Letzigrund Stadium. Germany's Julian Weber was in sensational form as he came first with a huge throw of 91.51m. Keshorn Walcott came in at third with a throw of 84.95m. Notably, Neeraj Chopra had three consecutive foul throws.

In his first attempt, Neeraj was not at his best. He threw 84.35m, while Germany's Julian Weber set the bar with a massive throw of 91.37m and Grenada's Julius Yego recorded a throw of 80.49m. At the end of round 1, Neeraj was placed third. Trinbagonian Keshorn Walcott was at second with a throw of 84.95m. Coming to the second round, Julian Weber after throwing 91.37m, was a on a roll as he threw 91.51m. Neeraj in his second attempt recorded a threw of 82m. At the end of the second attempt, Neeraj was still at third.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

In the third round, Switzerland's Simon Wieland recorded a throw of 77.04m, but it was not enough for the 24-year-old to make it to the final round. Neeraj had a golden opportunity to catch Weber as he had a foul attempt, but as destiny would have it, Neeraj also had a foul attempt. After round three, Weber led the chart with a throw of 91.51m, followed by Keshorn Walcott (84.95m), Neeraj Chopra (84.35m) at third, Anderson Peters (82.06m) at fourth and Julius Yego (82.01m) at fifth.

Coming to the fourth round, the fight was on between Julian Weber and Neeraj Chopra. But it was not a night that Neeraj would like to remember as he had another foul throw. Meanwhile, Weber recorded 83.66m. After four rounds, Weber was still at top, while Neeraj stayed at third.