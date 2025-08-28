/UEFA Champions League Draw: Check all home and away matches for each team

UEFA Champions League announced the draw for 36 teams for the next season. Each team will play four home and four away fixtures in the latest format. Check all the home and away fixtures for all 36 teams.
The much-awaited UEFA Champions League Draw has been announced for all 36 teams divided in four pots. The upcoming season will have 'League Phase' in which each team will play eight games - four away and four at home. Once the games are over, teams ranking in positions from 25 to 36 will be eliminated. Among the rest of the teams, top eight will qualify for the the next stage - round of 16. The teams ranked 9 to 24 will be divided into two groups of eight teams each and will play the knock out play offs to qualify for the next round. Teams ranked from 9 to 16 will be seeded while teams ranked from 17 to 24 will be unseeded for the knock out play offs round.
Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)
Home: Bayern Munich, Atalanta, Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United
Away: Barcelona, Leverkusen, Sporting CP, Athletic Club
Real Madrid
Home: Manchester City, Juventus, Marseille Monaco
Away: Liverpool, Benfica, Olympiacos, Kairat Almaty
Manchester City
Home: Borussia Dortmund, Leverkusen, Napoli, Galatasaray
Away: Real Madrid, Villarreal, Bodo/Glimt, Monaco
Bayern Munich
Home: Chelsea, Club Brugge, Sporting CP, Union SG
Away: PSG, Arsenal, PSV, Pafos
Liverpool
Home: Real Madrid, Atleti, PSV, Qarabag
Away: Inter Milan, Frankfurt, Marseille, Galatasaray
Inter Milan
Home: Liverpool, Arsenal, Slavia Praha, Kairat Almaty
Away: Borussia Dortmund, Atleti, Ajax, Union SG
Chelsea
Home: Barcelona, Benfica, Ajax, Pafos
Away: Bayern Munich, Atalanta, Napoli, Qarabag
Borussia Dortmund
Home: Inter Milan, Villarreal, Bodo/Glimt, Athletic Club
Away: Man City, Juventus, Tottenham Hotspur, Copenhagen
Barcelona
Home: PSG, Frankfurt, Olympiacos, Copenhagen
Away: Chelsea, Club Brugge, Slavia Praha, Newcastle
Arsenal
Home: Bayern Munich, Atleti, Olympiacos, Kairat Almaty
Away: Inter Milan, Club Brugge, Slavia Praha, Athletic Club
