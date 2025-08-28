Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Sports
  • /UEFA Champions League Draw: Check all home and away matches for each team

UEFA Champions League Draw: Check all home and away matches for each team

Prashant Talreja
Authored By Prashant Talreja
Published: Aug 28, 2025, 23:41 IST | Updated: Aug 28, 2025, 23:41 IST
UEFA Champions League Draw: Check all home and away matches for each team

UFEA Champions League Draw Photograph: (X/UEFA Champions League)

Story highlights

UEFA Champions League announced the draw for 36 teams for the next season. Each team will play four home and four away fixtures in the latest format. Check all the home and away fixtures for all 36 teams.

The much-awaited UEFA Champions League Draw has been announced for all 36 teams divided in four pots. The upcoming season will have 'League Phase' in which each team will play eight games - four away and four at home. Once the games are over, teams ranking in positions from 25 to 36 will be eliminated. Among the rest of the teams, top eight will qualify for the the next stage - round of 16. The teams ranked 9 to 24 will be divided into two groups of eight teams each and will play the knock out play offs to qualify for the next round. Teams ranked from 9 to 16 will be seeded while teams ranked from 17 to 24 will be unseeded for the knock out play offs round.

Here's the UEFA Champions League draw for each team

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)
Home: Bayern Munich, Atalanta, Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United
Away: Barcelona, Leverkusen, Sporting CP, Athletic Club

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Real Madrid
Home: Manchester City, Juventus, Marseille Monaco
Away: Liverpool, Benfica, Olympiacos, Kairat Almaty

Manchester City
Home: Borussia Dortmund, Leverkusen, Napoli, Galatasaray
Away: Real Madrid, Villarreal, Bodo/Glimt, Monaco

Bayern Munich
Home: Chelsea, Club Brugge, Sporting CP, Union SG
Away: PSG, Arsenal, PSV, Pafos

Trending Stories

Liverpool
Home: Real Madrid, Atleti, PSV, Qarabag
Away: Inter Milan, Frankfurt, Marseille, Galatasaray

Inter Milan
Home: Liverpool, Arsenal, Slavia Praha, Kairat Almaty
Away: Borussia Dortmund, Atleti, Ajax, Union SG

Chelsea
Home: Barcelona, Benfica, Ajax, Pafos
Away: Bayern Munich, Atalanta, Napoli, Qarabag

Borussia Dortmund
Home: Inter Milan, Villarreal, Bodo/Glimt, Athletic Club
Away: Man City, Juventus, Tottenham Hotspur, Copenhagen

Barcelona
Home: PSG, Frankfurt, Olympiacos, Copenhagen
Away: Chelsea, Club Brugge, Slavia Praha, Newcastle

Arsenal
Home: Bayern Munich, Atleti, Olympiacos, Kairat Almaty
Away: Inter Milan, Club Brugge, Slavia Praha, Athletic Club

More to follow…

About the Author

Prashant Talreja

Prashant Talreja

Prashant Talreja

Prashant Talreja has over 12 years of experience as a media professional in covering various sports including cricket, NFL, tennis, Formula 1, NBA, football, golf, and others. He h...Read More

Trending Topics