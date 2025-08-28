/UEFA Champions League Draw: Check all home and away matches for each team

The much-awaited UEFA Champions League Draw has been announced for all 36 teams divided in four pots. The upcoming season will have 'League Phase' in which each team will play eight games - four away and four at home. Once the games are over, teams ranking in positions from 25 to 36 will be eliminated. Among the rest of the teams, top eight will qualify for the the next stage - round of 16. The teams ranked 9 to 24 will be divided into two groups of eight teams each and will play the knock out play offs to qualify for the next round. Teams ranked from 9 to 16 will be seeded while teams ranked from 17 to 24 will be unseeded for the knock out play offs round.