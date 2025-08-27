/Neeraj Chopra sets sights on Diamond League glory in Zurich. When and where to watch

Neeraj Chopra has made a habit of turning big stages into moments of history. Now, the two-time Olympian and reigning world champion is preparing for another career-defining evening as he lines up for the Diamond League Final at Zurich’s Letzigrund Stadium on Thursday (August 28). For the Indian star, the mission is twofold: finish the season with the prestigious trophy and, if the conditions align, produce yet another throw beyond the 90-metre mark.

Will Neeraj breach 90m again?

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The 26-year-old has already achieved one of his long-standing personal goals this year when he breached the 90-metre mark in Doha, a moment that had eluded him despite years of consistency at the very top. That throw not only settled a personal milestone but also added another layer to his reputation as the sport’s global face. Since then, Chopra has followed up with commanding performances, including a victory in the Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025.

The competition in Zurich, however, will be anything but straightforward. Defending champion Anderson Peters of Grenada, European powerhouse Julian Weber, and several other elite throwers are all part of the final field. Weber, in particular, enters the event as the year’s leader after edging Chopra earlier in the season, setting up what could be one of the most competitive battles of the year in men’s javelin event.

For Chopra, the Diamond League trophy carries a sense of unfinished business. He first won it three years ago, becoming the first Indian athlete to achieve the feat, but missed out in the seasons that followed. A return to the top step in Zurich would not only be a fitting close to a landmark year but also reaffirm his dominance in a discipline where margins are measured in centimeters and mental resilience often proves decisive.

Beyond the results, Chopra’s presence has transformed how Indians view track and field. Stadiums in Europe now fill with tricolours whenever he competes, and the Zurich crowd can expect to see a strong contingent of supporters adding to the atmosphere. With the pressure of global titles behind him and the belief that a second 90-metre throw is well within reach, Chopra enters the finale both as a favourite and as the sport’s standard-bearer. The stage is set in Zurich: a star athlete at the peak of his powers, a high-calibre field, and the promise of one last spectacle before the curtain falls on the Diamond League season.

When and where to watch

When: The event will take place in Zurich at the Letzigrund Stadium on Thursday, August 28.

Time: 11:15pm IST