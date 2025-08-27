/Why did Alcaraz cut his hair - US Open 2022 winner reveals reason

Carlos Alcaraz is always in the news whenever he's playing in a tournament and even more so when the tournament is a grand slam. The Spaniard is currently taking part in ongoing US Open 2025 and has made it to the second round but what is making news is his new haircut. Alacarz's new hairdo, or rather no-hairdo, is generating mixed reactions and the tennis star has finally revealed why he went for such a drastic step. In the previous slam, Wimbledon 2025, he had a nice head full of hair, and now it is just more like a stubble on his head.

Why did Alcaraz cut his hair?

As reported by the US Open website, Alcaraz felt like his hair "was long already" and he "wanted to get a haircut." The result we are seeing, however, was doing of Alcaraz's brother, who according to the US Open 2022 winner, "misunderstood with the machine." After that, Alcaraz realized that "the only way to fix it is just shave it off."

"To be honest, it's not that bad. I guess," he added further. "I'm not really into the hair at all. I'm the guy who thinks, 'Okay, the hair grows and in a few days it's going to be already okay.'"

Alcaraz in US Open 2025

The haircut, however, did not have any effect on his game as he sailed through the second round of the year's last grand slam with a straight sets win. Alcaraz beat Reilly Opelka 6-4, 7-5, 6-4 in the first round at the iconic Arthur Ashe Stadium and now faces Italian Mattia Bellucci in the second round of the major.