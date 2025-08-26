US Open 2025: Zarazua, ranked 82, beats AO 2025 winner Keys to become first Mexican to win a major match since 1995

Mexican Renata Zarazua wouldn't have thought in her wildest dreams that her first win in the US Open will be against a grand slam winner. The 27-year-old beat Australian Open 2025 winner Madison Keys 6-7(10), 7-6(3), 7-5 in Round 1 match of the US Open 2025 women's singles on Monday (Aug 25) at the iconic Arthur Ashe stadium. This is Zarazua is first win against a top-10 player after losing in all of her previous six attempts. This is also only her fourth major match win. With the victory, Zarazua became the first Mexican woman to win a grand slam match against a top-10 player since Angelica Gavaldon in Australia Open 1995.

Who is Renata Zarazua?

The Mexican tennis player moved to the United States at a 16-year-old but has acknowledged her love for her birth country and said: "I love Mexico and going back there for a week or two and seeing all my family, my friends. I enjoy it. Obviously I still play for Mexico and I love that, but I really like my lifestyle here for what I do."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Zarazua's win wasn't easy as she was down 0-3 in the second set after losing the first one but the Mexican scripted one of the finest come-from-behind wins at the biggest of stages tennis world. She will now face world no.107 France's Diane Parry in Round 2 of the major.

How did Zarazua beat Keys?

Madison Keys, seeded no. 6 at the year's last grand slam, was all over the place from the first set onwards and the Mexican took advantage of that. Zarazua was 6-5 ahead and held two set points in the first set, but Keys showed her experience and won it in the tie-breaker.