/Cal Raleigh Home Run Record: M's player first catcher to hit 50 HRs in a season

Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh is having a home run of a season as he reached the 50 home run-mark during 9-6 win over San Diego Padres on Monday (Aug 25). With his latest HR, Raleigh joined legendary Micky Mantle as only switch-hitter in the history of MLB to hit 50 homers in a season. Mantle had done it back in 1961 and finished with 54 HRs with Raleigh very much in sight of that all-time record as well. The Mariners C is also only the second player from the franchise to reach the 50 HR milestone and is six short of Ken Griffey Jr's (1997 and 1998) franchise record.

Cal Raleigh Home Run Record

Raleigh has hit three home runs in last two games and with number 48 and 49, he went past Salvador Perez's 48 HR record in a season as a designated catcher in at least half of the game played. With his HR against the Padres, he's the only catcher in MLB history to reach the 50-homer landmark.

As a switch hitter, someone who plays both right and left of the plate, he's the first player in MLB to hit at least 20 homers each side. 10 of his 50 HRs came in a designated hitter in the ongoing season. Have a look at Raleigh's iconic 50th HR of the season:

Cal Raleigh Home Runs in 2025