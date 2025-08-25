/Syko Stu update: Pro wrestler 'stable and awake' after assault by Raja Jackson - MMA fighter and son of ex-UFC champion

Professional wrestler Stuart Smith, also known as Syko Stu, is awake and stable, informed Quinton (Rampage) Jackson after his son Raja Jackson assaulted the pro wrestler. In a KnokX Pro Entertainment & Academy event on Saturday (Aug 23) in Lon Angeles, Raja Jackson, 25, jumped into the ring and assaulted Syko Stu as per the event's live streaming footage on YouTube. The assault left Smith unconscious while Jackson was escorted out of the building. Jackson's father Rampage, a former UFC light-heavyweight champion, has apologized on behalf of his son's action.

Why did Raja Jackson assault Stuart Smith aka Syko Stu?

According to social media posts by Jackson's father and KnokX, the event was supposed to be 'a planned and agreed upon wrestling spot' where Raja Jackson was told 'he could get his “payback” in the ring after being 'hit on side of head by him' shortly before Smith's match.

Jackson, however, jumped in the ring, picked Smith above his head and slammed him on the mat. Raja punched Smith multiple times before being pulled off by several people. Smith, who is 44, was seen lying unconscious in the ring after the assault as seen in the video below:

Who is Raja Jackson?

25-year-old Rajas Jackson is a MMA fighter and had suffered a concussion two days back during a sparring session, according to his father's social media post. He fights under the nickname 'da clone' and has fought in two UFC bouts. He has 1-1 record in those two fights - one a win by TKO and one loss by unanimous decision.

According to even organizer KnokX, it was planned that Raja Jackson would enter the ring during Syko Stu's match but "turned into a selfish, irresponsible act of violence against Mr. Smith."