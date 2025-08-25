NFL 2025: Check all 32 quarterbacks for upcoming season

The NFL 2025 season is set to being on September 5 with Eagles taking on Cowboys in the opening game. Check out all 32 quarterbacks for the upcoming season for each team.
The 2025 NFL season is just days away from the kick off with the Super Bowl 2025 champions Philadelphia Eagles taking on arch divisional rivals Dallas Cowboys in the first game on September 5. The pre-season games have given the teams and fans a glimpse into what to expect this season, especially at the quarterback position - one of the most important positions on the gridiron. As we reach near the start of the NFL season, have a look at all 32 quarterbacks, who could be starting come Week 1, for all the teams in NFL.
AFC EAST
Buffalo Bills: Josh Allen
Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa
New York Jets: Justin Fields
New England Patriots: Drake Maye
AFC WEST
Denver Broncos: Bo Nix
Kansas City Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes
Las Vegas Raiders: Geno Smith
Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert
AFC NORTH
Baltimore Ravens: Lamar Jackson
Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow
Cleveland Browns: Joe Flacco
Pittsburgh Steelers: Aaron Rodgers
AFC SOUTH
Houston Texans: C.J. Stroud
Indianapolis Colts: Daniel Jones
Jacksonville Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence
Tennessee Titans: Cam Ward
NFC EAST
Dallas Cowboys: Dak Prescott
New York Giants: Russell Wilson
Philadelphia Eagles: Jalen Hurts
Washington Commanders: Jayden Daniels
NFC WEST
Arizona Cardinals: Kyler Murray
Los Angeles Rams: Matthew Stafford
San Francisco 49ers: Brock Purdy
Seattle Seahawks: Sam Darnold
NFC NORTH
Chicago Bears: Caleb Williams
Detroit Lions: Jared Goff
Green Bay Packers: Jordan Love
Minnesota Vikings: J.J. McCarthy
NFC SOUTH
Atlanta Falcons: Michael Penix Jr.
Carolina Panthers: Bryce Young
New Orleans Saints: Tyler Shough
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Baker Mayfield
Each team will play 17 regular season games in 18 weeks starting September 5 with one bye week. At the end of regular season, 14 of 32 teams across both conferences will move into the playoffs which will see 13 games with each game eliminating one team. The season will conclude with Super Bowl 2026 on February 8 at Santa Clara's Levi's Stadium.