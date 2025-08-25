NFL 2025: Check all 32 quarterbacks for upcoming season

The 2025 NFL season is just days away from the kick off with the Super Bowl 2025 champions Philadelphia Eagles taking on arch divisional rivals Dallas Cowboys in the first game on September 5. The pre-season games have given the teams and fans a glimpse into what to expect this season, especially at the quarterback position - one of the most important positions on the gridiron. As we reach near the start of the NFL season, have a look at all 32 quarterbacks, who could be starting come Week 1, for all the teams in NFL.