/Naomi Osaka US Open 2025 outfit: Sparkly roses in ponytail and a 'Billie Jean' Labubu doll

Naomi Osaka won her first round women's singles match in the US Open 2025 in straight sets against Greet Minnen but it was her outfit and Labubu doll which created more buzz. The former world number 1 and two-time US Open winner (2018 and 2020) is currently seeded no. 23 and is vying hard to regain her lost position in women's tennis. It was a perfect start for her at the Flushing Meadows which she matched with her sparkly roses in her hair.

Naomi Osaka US Open 2025 outfit

The Japanese player, after the win, spoke at length about her appearance in Nike outfit - something which was in works for a long time. The outfit included a red outfit with sparkles, red roses with more sparkles in her ponytail and a sparkly Labubu doll to go with which she named "Billie Jean Bling" after famous American women's tennis player Billie Jean King. Have a look at the outfit below:

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Osaka also revealed that it was her night outfit as the match was in the nigh and hoped she'll "wear my day outfit next time." Speaking on the inspiration behind all this jazz, Osaka said: "I just thought it would be really fun to do a New York under the lights. I'm glad that my first match was a night match, because this outfit was really fun to play."

Naomi Osaka in US Open 2025