/Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Tazmin Brits shines in one sided win as Proteas edge New Zealand in Indore

South Africa women’s team broke the duck on the points table as they registered their first win of the ongoing Women’s ODI World Cup in India. Playing at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Monday (Oct 6), the Proteas, riding on Tazmin Brits’s fourth ton in the fifth ODI match, made light work of New Zealand as they won by six wickets. The defeat also means, former champions New Zealand suffer back-to-back defeats in the World Cup and will need to bounce back ahead of Friday’s clash against New Zealand.