/Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Pakistan batter Sidra Amin found guilty for breaching ICC Code of Conduct vs India

Pakistan batter Sidra Amin has been found guilty by the ICC match referee for breaching the Code of Conduct during their 88-run defeat to India in the Women’s ODI World Cup clash on Sunday (Oct 5). The match played at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo saw heated exchanges between the sides, with umpires intervening on multiple occasions. However, it was Amin’s gesture after her dismissal that made headlines, having hammered her bat onto the pitch.

Pakistan batter Sidra Amin charged

The right-handed batter was found guilty of breaching Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an International Match.”

The incident occurred on the fourth ball of the 40th over of the Pakistan innings after she had to depart for 81. The dismissal meant Pakistan were reduced to 150/8, with them chasing a target of 248 runs. The wicket also meant Pakistan’s narrow hopes of winning the match were dashed as they would later lose by 88 runs. Natalia Pervaiz (33) and Sidra Nawaz were the only other batters to score in double figures for Pakistan.

Controversy surrounds India vs Pakistan women’s clash

The two captains avoided the customary handshake at the toss and there was hardly a glance exchanged during play. Once the formalities were done, both sides made a beeline to their dressing rooms, skipping the traditional post-match greetings, a frosty ending to a heated encounter.

The animosity that brewed during the recent men's Asia Cup in Dubai seemed to spill over to the women's fixture in Colombo. Even before a ball was bowled, controversy struck when the toss went the wrong way. Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana's call of "tails" was misheard by match referee Shandre Fritz and announcer Mel Jones as "heads".

When the coin landed heads up, the decision was incorrectly awarded to Fatima, who chose to field.