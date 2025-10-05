/ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025: India hammer Pakistan by 88 runs

India defeated Pakistan by 88 runs in their ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 match on Sunday (Oct 5) at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, further strengthening their position on the points table. This marked India’s 12th straight win over Pakistan in women’s ODIs. Chasing 248 runs, Pakistan women are bundled out for 159 runs in reply to India's score of 247. Sidra Amin was the top scorer for Pakistan with 81 runs, while Kranti Gaud and Deepti Sharma took three wickets each for India. After the match, the Indian players continued their no-handshake stance with Pakistan and walked straight back to their dugout.