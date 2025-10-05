/ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Swarm of bugs halt play between India and Pakistan - WATCH

In the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2025 league-stage match between India and Pakistan in Colombo, the game was briefly stopped after a sudden swarm of bugs covered the field and forced players to leave for their safety. Ground staff quickly took the action and sprayed the pitch and outfield to control the insects and make the ground safe to play again.

The delay lasted around 10 -15 minutes and officials confirmed that the lost time would be adjusted by shortening the innings break. Officials also ensured that no overs will be reduced. Such interruptions are very rare in cricket, as play usually stopped because of the rain, bad light or weather issues.

At the time of the stoppage, India Women were 154/4 in 34 overs, with Jemimah Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma were at the crease. The match resumed after about 10-15 minutes, with Nashra Sandhu bowling the first over after the play restarted.

Earlier, after the toss, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur continued the team’s no-handshake stance against Pakistan at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. After Pakistan Women captain Fatima Sana won the toss and chose to bowl first, the two captains did not shake hands with each other, nor did they greet or make an eye contact.