/Toss controversy rocks India vs Pakistan Women’s World Cup 2025 clash in Colombo – WATCH

A bizarre incident at the toss stole the spotlight before the India vs Pakistan Women’s World Cup match on Sunday (Oct 5) at Colombo’s R. Premadasa Stadium. Pakistan women's captain Fatima Sana used the confusion to gain an early advantage, leaving fans and experts debating fairness.

How did the controversy erupt

The match began with Harmanpreet Kaur flipping the coin and Fatima Sana making the call. Sana clearly said ‘tails,’ but both the match referee, Shandre Fritz and broadcaster Mel Jones announced 'heads.; When the coin landed on heads, Sana stayed quiet, effectively claiming the toss win. Harmanpreet and the Indian team did not challenge the decision at that moment, and the game continued.

The clip of the toss quickly went viral on social media, with fans questioning the fairness of the match and raising concerns about officiating. Despite the mix-up, Pakistan opted to bowl first. They made a single change to their lineup, with Sadaf Shamas replacing Omaima Sohail. India also made one change, bringing in Renuka Thakur for Amanjot Kaur.

Pakistan captain Sana said the pitch looked a little moist but expressed confidence in her team. “Anything under 250 could be a good target,” she added. India captain Harmanpreet Kaur, meanwhile, spoke about the team’s positive approach and prior good performances, saying, “We played well here before the World Cup. We are thinking positively and aiming to do well again.”