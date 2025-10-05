/Who are the Indian players to feature in both ODI and T20I squads for Australia? Details inside

From Shubman Gill to Harshit Rana, meet the seven players to feature in both the ODI and T20I squads for India’s white-ball tour of Australia in October 2025.
The dependable all-rounder finds a place in both squads, thanks to his control with the ball and ability to finish innings. His versatility makes him a crucial link between India’s ODI and T20I balance.
India’s new white-ball leader, Shubman Gill, continues to rise as he leads the ODI side and serves as deputy in T20Is. Gill’s leadership in Australia will mark another milestone in his growing international journey.
Young all-rounder Nitish Reddy gets a big chance in both formats. His pace bowling and power hitting can give India good balance in the middle order.
Washington Sundar returns to both squads with his off-spin and batting ability. He’ll aim to control the middle overs and provide depth to India’s batting lineup.
India’s premier wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav continues to be a constant in limited-overs cricket. Kuldeep’s ability for breakthroughs in the middle overs ensures he remains a vital figure in both squads.
Harshit Rana earns spots in both squads after good performances. His pace, bounce, and attacking style will be put to the test on Australian pitches.
Arshdeep Singh keeps his place for his left-arm pace and death bowling. He’ll look to strike early with the new ball and finish strong in the last overs.