/IND-W vs PAK-W, WWC 2025: Team India continues no-handshake stance against Pakistan

In the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2025 league-stage match between India and Pakistan, the Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur continued the team’s no-handshake stance with Pakistan at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday (Oct 5). After Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana won the toss and chose to bowl first, the two captains did not shake hands with each other, nor did they greet or make eye contact.

After the coin toss, both captains spoke only to broadcaster Mel Jones and then returned to their respective dugouts. The brief exchange highlighted India’s ongoing no-handshake stance, which first appeared during the men’s Asia Cup earlier this year.

It all began when the Indian men’s team, led by Suryakumar Yadav, decided not to shake hands with Pakistan players after their group stage match in the Asia Cup 2025. Tensions rose when India chose not to accept the winners’ trophy from Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president Mohsin Naqvi, who is also the PCB chairman.

Earlier, after the toss, India Women's captain Harmanpreet Kaur announced one change in India’s lineup, with Renuka Singh Thakur replacing the injured Amanjot Kaur. However, Pakistani captain Fatima Sana said that her team will aim to take advantage of the bowling-friendly conditions.

IND-W vs PAK-W - Playing XIs

India Women (Playing XI): Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh Thakur, Kranti Gaud and Shree Charani