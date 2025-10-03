/Even Sana Mir couldn't stop India: Look at last five IND-W vs PAK-W ODI clashes

During the 2017 Women’s ODI World Cup in England, India Women defeated Pakistan Women by 95 runs in a dramatic match. After being restricted to 169/9 in 50 overs, it seemed like Pakistan had a golden chance to secure their first-ever WODI win over India. But left-arm spinner Ekta Bisht turned the game on its head, delivering a stunning spell. She picked up 5 wickets for just 18 runs, completely dismantling the Pakistani batting order and sealing a memorable win for India.