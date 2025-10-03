/Even Sana Mir couldn't stop India: Look at last five IND-W vs PAK-W ODI clashes

As India takes on Pakistan on Sunday (Oct 5) in Colombo for game six of the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025, let’s take a look at their last five match results.
India women dominated Pakistan by 107 runs during the 2022 Women’s ODI World Cup in New Zealand. A strong all-round performance helped India post a solid 244/5. Pakistan struggled to keep up and were restricted to just 137, handing India a convincing victory.
During the 2017 Women’s ODI World Cup in England, India Women defeated Pakistan Women by 95 runs in a dramatic match. After being restricted to 169/9 in 50 overs, it seemed like Pakistan had a golden chance to secure their first-ever WODI win over India. But left-arm spinner Ekta Bisht turned the game on its head, delivering a stunning spell. She picked up 5 wickets for just 18 runs, completely dismantling the Pakistani batting order and sealing a memorable win for India.
India Women comfortably chased the target of 68 set by Pakistan, winning by seven wickets. Solid batting from the top order helped India reach their goal with ease. Ekta Bisht was again star performer for India, picking a five-wicket haul for just eight runs, rattling the Pakistani batting lineup.
India Women defeated Pakistan Women by six wickets in this home match in Cuttack. India’s bowlers restricted Pakistan’s batting lineup to 192, and Indian batters, with skipper Mithali Raj's unbeaten century (101), smoothly chased the target to claim a solid victory.
In Australia, India Women secured a commanding 10-wicket win over Pakistan Women. Pakistani were bundled out for just 57 runs, with nine batters recording single-digit scores. India’s openers made a strong start, and bowlers ensured Pakistan couldn’t build momentum, making it an easy win for the Indian team.