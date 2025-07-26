/Wimbledon 2026: Naomi Osaka stuns world no 1 Aryna Sabalenka to reach quarterfinal

Japanese Naomi Osaka has caused the biggest upset of Wimbledon 2026 by beating the world number one, Aryna Sabalenka, in straight sets to reach the quarterfinals. Osaka, who suffered a similar outcome against Sabalenka at Roland Garros this year, avenged her loss with a dominating display of tennis on the Centre Court.

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It is five years since Osaka lifted her most recent Grand Slam trophy at the Australian Open. Revitalised by coach Tomasz Wiktorowski, who mentored Iga Swiatek, the 28-year-old reached the semi-finals of the US Open last year and has carried that momentum into 2026.



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Meanwhile, Osaka is yet to drop a set across her opening four matches at Wimbledon this year. Seeded 14th, the former world number one is finally finding her groove on grass, helped by the eye-catching outfits she arrives on court wearing. Her walk-on costumes have included a kimono, a bomber jacket with a long train and a cloak that looks like an open kimono.

At the last 8, Osaka faces the Czech 10th seed Karolina Muchova for a place in the last four.



"For me, this court is so special. This is the first match I've won on this court. It means a lot," Osaka said after her stunning win over Sabalenka. "It's been a long time since I've had so much fun on the court, and to do it here really means a lot.



"I lost to her three times in a row. That really sucked. I wanted to have the opportunity to overturn that."



The two trailblazers, Osaka and Sabalenka, had already collided three times in 2026, with the Belarusian winning on the hard courts of Indian Wells and on clay in Madrid and Roland Garros. However, the 28-year-old's bid for a 15th consecutive Grand Slam quarter-final came to an abrupt halt late on Sunday.



Sabalenka had lost in the semi-finals on each of her past three visits to Wimbledon and had never made the final, a shocking stat.

Osaka, all the way!

Osaka broke in the third game of the first set with a blistering backhand that fizzed past Sabalenka. Blasting fierce ground-strokes from the baseline, Osaka rattled Sabalenka to such an extent that the Belarusian let out an anguished scream after being broken for a second time.



Notorious for struggling in windy conditions, Sabalenka was completely out of rhythm and stormed off court for a break before the second set.



Sabalenka repeatedly banged the racquet against her head as Osaka took the set to a tie-break.



The world number one had won her last 21 tie-breaks at Grand Slams, but Osaka was unfazed, powering to victory with a flourish.