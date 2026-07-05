/106 and Counting: Djokovic eclipses Federer for historic Wimbledon milestone

Novak Djokovic enjoyed another slice of Wimbledon history by surpassing Roger Federer’s singles match-win tally on Sunday (Jul 5), with a thumping four-set 7-6 (8/6), 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 victory over Russian qualifier Roman Safiullin. Djokovic’s 106th win at Wimbledon sees him qualify for the quarter-finals. Only Martina Navratilova (120) has won more singles matches at the All-England Club across the men's and women's events.

Meanwhile, the 39-year-old Serbian is through to his 17th Wimbledon quarter-final and his ninth in a row. In his record-extending 66th Grand Slam quarter-final, Djokovic will play Canadian third seed Felix Auger-Aliassime or Spanish 22nd seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.



Add WION as a Preferred Source

His record win also keeps him on course for a blockbuster semis showdown with defending champion Jannik Sinner, who faces Japanese qualifier Shintaro Mochizuki in the last 16 later on Sunday.



"Survive to thrive, that's how I feel. So hopefully the thriving part is coming," Djokovic said. "Our mind wanders all the time, it's very hard to keep it in the present moment, whoever does that is a winner.



"I don't get to feel inferior from the back of the court with too many players. Today was one of those days I didn't want to stay in the rally for too long, to be honest, so I had to mix things up."



Moreover, Djokovic has a 100 per cent record in 20 Wimbledon matches against players outside the top 100, winning all 34 matches he has played against qualifiers at the Grand Slams. After dropping a set in two of his first three matches at the All-England Club this week, Djokovic again looked out of sorts at times but did enough to keep his bid for tennis immortality on track.



The Serb is aiming to win a record 25th Grand Slam singles crown, which would break a tie with Margaret Court and put him level with Federer on eight Wimbledon titles.



It would also make Djokovic the oldest man to win a Grand Slam in the Open era.