Wimbledon 2023: 'Super Mom' Elina Svitolina upsets No.1 seed Iga Swiatek to reach semifinals

'Super Mom' Elina Svitolina has reached the semifinals of the Wimbledon ladies singles Championships after a major upset saw her get the better of number one seed Iga Swiatek. A contest that lasted three sets saw the majestic Svitolina run riot to claim a place in the last four having won the contest 7-5, 6-7, 6-2. The win now sees her face Czech Republic’s Markéta Vondroušová for a place in Saturday’s final of the Wimbledon Championships.

Elina Svitolina delivers big upset

Coming into the contest, Svitolina was on a fairytale run having returned from maternity earlier in the year. However, her journey was expected to end on Tuesday as she took on number one seed Swiatek in the quarterfinal. Things though took an upside-down turn as the Ukrainian dominated from the first set and looked on course to clinch the contest. However, a resolute Swiatek showed nerves of steel to come back and win the second set tiebreak and take the contest to the deciding third set.