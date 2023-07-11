Wimbledon 2023: 'Super Mom' Elina Svitolina upsets No.1 seed Iga Swiatek to reach semifinals
'Super Mom' Elina Svitolina has reached the semifinals of the Wimbledon ladies singles Championships after a major upset saw her get the better of number one seed Iga Swiatek. A contest that lasted three sets saw the majestic Svitolina run riot to claim a place in the last four having won the contest 7-5, 6-7, 6-2. The win now sees her face Czech Republic’s Markéta Vondroušová for a place in Saturday’s final of the Wimbledon Championships.
The courtside view of @ElinaSvitolina's moment ✨#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/Xlc01lHo4b— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 11, 2023
Elina Svitolina delivers big upset
Coming into the contest, Svitolina was on a fairytale run having returned from maternity earlier in the year. However, her journey was expected to end on Tuesday as she took on number one seed Swiatek in the quarterfinal. Things though took an upside-down turn as the Ukrainian dominated from the first set and looked on course to clinch the contest. However, a resolute Swiatek showed nerves of steel to come back and win the second set tiebreak and take the contest to the deciding third set.
In the third set, the former world number three was again on top and broke Swiatek twice to gain supremacy in the decider. She was offered five break points and capitalised on two as the dream run continued for the wild card holder.
She will now search for more history as an unlikely title triumph could see her join Goran Ivanišević to win the Wimbledon singles title as a wild card entrant.
Svitolina’s fairytale continues
Svitolina is enjoying a dream run at Wimbledon this year, having missed most of last season on maternity leave, she dispatched Venus Williams, No. 28 seed Elise Mertens, former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin and No. 19 seed Victoria Azarenka on her way to the quarterfinal.
Svitolina will now face Markéta Vondroušová with one of the unseeded players guaranteed to make the Wimbledon final. Both Svitolina and Vondroušová will look to create history as they try to become the first unseeded female player to win the Wimbledon singles championship. The lowest-ranked Wimbledon singles champion tag is currently held by Venus Williams when she beat Marion Bartoli 6–4, 6–1 in the final.
