'Main guys know they'll get selected...': Gavaskar takes an indirect dig at Rohit, Kohli ahead of WI Tests

India are set to kick off their campaign in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 cycle on Wednesday (July 12) when they take on hosts West Indies in the two-match series opener in Dominica. After a loss in the WTC final last month, India have inducted some young players in the line-up, with the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mukesh Kumar, etc making it to the squad. While many were happy with India's Test squad for the Windies tour, former Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar wasn't impressed.

Gavaskar feels India should have added more youngsters in the mix and could have given rest to their main players against the eighth-ranked West Indies line-up. Thus, ahead of the series opener, the Little Master has taken an indirect dig at 'main guys' captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane and the likes. The Indian legend feels the Windies series was an ideal time for India to test its bench strength but since they have persisted with their regulars, they won't gain anything significant and it will also hamper their transition process.

'The truth is the main guys do not want to go early'

Gavaskar, who turned 74 on Monday (July 10), told the Indian Express, "What kind of preparation are we talking about? Now they have gone to the West Indies. You have the example of the World Test Championship before you. Are you playing any matches? So what is this talk about 20-25 days? When you talk about preparation, be genuine about it. Go 15 days before, play two warm-up matches. The main guys can rest, but the fringe players might be actually challenging those who are not doing well. He does not get an opportunity to show that he is good enough."