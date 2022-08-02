WI vs IND: When and where to watch West Indies vs India 3rd T20I - IST time and streaming details

India-West Indies' second T20I saw a delayed start by three hours, due to the late luggage arrival. Thus, this saw some Indian players being forced to wearing the same jersey. Thus, the Cricket West Indies (CWI) have confirmed that the third T20I of the five-match series between both sides will also see a delayed start, by one and a half hours. The third match is set to be held on Tuesday (August 02) with no rest day in between.

Talking about the second T20I, India produced a dismal show with the bat after being asked to bat first. Riding on starts from Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja, India were 138 all-out in 19.4 overs before losing the contest in the last over as the Nicholas Pooran-led Windies chased down the moderate score with five wickets in hand.

Brandan King's 68 and Obed McCoy's 6 for 17 guided the hosts to a series-levelling win as Rohit Sharma & Co. will aim to bounce back to winning ways in the third encounter.

Here is everything you need to know about the match - date, IST, streaming details, etc.

When will the West Indies vs India 3rd T20I take place?

West Indies vs India 3rd T20I will be played on August 2, 2022 (Tuesday).

Where will the West Indies vs India 3rd T20I be played?

West Indies vs India 3rd T20I will be held at the same venue where the previous tie was played, i.e. at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts.

ALSO READ | WI vs IND, 2nd T20I: Why Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh over Bhuvneshwar in death overs? Rohit explains

At what time is the West Indies vs India 3rd T20I taking place?

West Indies vs India 3rd T20I will start at 4:00 PM GMT (12 PM local time). The IST time is 9:30 pm.

How to watch West Indies vs India 3rd T20I live on TV?

The West Indies vs India 3rd T20I's broadcast will be available on DD Sports.

How to watch West Indies vs India 3 rdT20I live streaming?

The West Indies vs India 3rd T20I's live streaming will be on FanCode.