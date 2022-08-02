WI vs IND, 2nd T20I: Why Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh over Bhuvneshwar in death overs? Rohit explains

India were defeated by West Indies in the second T20I of the five-match series on Monday (August 01) at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts. Being asked to bat first, Rohit Sharma-led India produced a below-par show as starts from Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja took the Men in Blue to 138 all-out in 19.4 overs.

In reply, Nicholas Pooran-led Windies won the game in the last over. While India's bowlers -- barring Avesh Khan -- were economical and managed to stretch the contest till the last over, lack of wickets at regular intervals and an impressive score with the bat sealed India's fate in the 2nd T20I. Though the likes of Arshdeep Singh (1/16 in four overs), Hardik Pandya and R Ashwin completed their quota of overs, experienced pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled only two overs, giving away only 12 runs in total.

Thus, captain Rohit was asked whether why he chose to prefer Arshdeep-Avesh-Hardik and didn't bowl Bhuvi after his first two overs, in the powerplays. At the post-match presentation, Hitman stated, "We know Bhuvneshwar, what he brings to the table, but if you don't give an opportunity to Avesh or Arshdeep you will never find out what it means to bowl at the death for India. They have done it in the IPL. Just one game, those guys don't need to panic. They need backing and opportunity."

Arshdeep and Avesh bowled two overs each whereas Hardik also filled in with an over during the death overs. Thus, it is clear that India are experimenting and willing to put youngsters in tough spots with one eye on the T20 World Cup, to be held in Australia from October-November.

Nonetheless, India will also aim to bounce back and return to winning ways when the third T20I is held between both sides, on Tuesday (August 02) at the same venue. The five-match series is levelled at 1-1.