WI vs IND: When and where to watch West Indies vs India 3rd ODI match - IST time and streaming details

Shikhar Dhawan-led India and West Indies have been involved in a closely-fought three-match ODI series, in the Caribbean island. In the first ODI, India defended their score of 308/7 by three runs before taking an unassailable lead in the second ODI after a narrow two-wicket win in pursuit of 312.

Thus, in the absence of regular captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja, India's second-stringed side have risen to the occasions with contributions from the likes of Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Md Siraj and Yuzvendra Chahal to keep the Men in Blue's ahead of the hosts. The third and final ODI will be held at the same venue, at the Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad on Wednesday (July 27) as India chase history of being on the verge of completing their first-ever ODI series whitewash over the Windies away from home.

Here is everything you need to know about the match - date, IST, streaming details, etc.

When is the West Indies vs India 3rd ODI taking place?

West Indies vs India 3rd ODI is scheduled to kick off on July 27, 2022 (Wednesday).

Where is West Indies vs India 3rd ODI match taking place?

West Indies vs India 3rd ODI will be held at the Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad.

ALSO READ | WI vs IND: Shikhar Dhawan-led India on cusp of attaining MASSIVE feat in 3rd ODI in Trinidad

At what time West Indies vs India 3rd ODI match taking place?

West Indies vs India's third and final ODI will commence at 1:30 PM GMT (9:30 AM). The IST time is 7 pm.

How to watch West Indies vs India 3rd ODI match live on TV?

West Indies vs India 3rd ODI will be telecast on DD Sports.

How to watch West Indies vs India 3rd ODI live streaming?

West Indies vs India 3rd ODI's online/streaming will be available on FanCode.