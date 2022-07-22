WI vs IND: When and where to watch West Indies vs India 1st ODI match - IST time and streaming details

India and West Indies will square off in the three-match ODI series on Friday evening (July 22). In Rohit Sharma's absence, Shikhar Dhawan will take charge of the new-look side, which comprises several young faces such as Deepak Hooda, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, etc.

Team India arrived in Trinidad, from Manchester, amid heavy rainfall which forced them to shift their net session indoors. While there are chances of rain making its presence left in the series opener, the match is still expected to take place although we might lose some overs. For Nicholas Pooran-led West Indies, they will test themselves against a young and promising Indian line-up in their own conditions. Men in Blue, on the other hand, will be eager to carry on with their winning momentum from the England tour.

Here is everything you need to know about the match - date, IST, streaming details, etc.

When is the West Indies vs India 1st ODI taking place?

West Indies vs India 1st ODI is scheduled to take place on July 22, 2022 (Friday).

Where is West Indies vs India 1st ODI match taking place?

West Indies vs India series opener will be played at the Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad.

At what time West Indies vs India 1st ODI match taking place?

West Indies vs India 1st ODI will kickoff at 1:30 PM GMT (9:30 AM). The IST time is 7 pm.

How to watch West Indies vs India 1st ODI match live on TV?

West Indies vs India 1st ODI will be telecast on DD Sports.

How to watch West Indies vs India 1st ODI live streaming?

West Indies vs India 1st ODI's online/streaming will be on FanCode.