WI vs IND, 1st ODI, weather forecast: Will rain make its presence felt in series opener in Trinidad?

India and West Indies will kick off their white-ball series on Friday (July 22) in Port of Spain, Trinidad. In regular captain Rohit Sharma's absence, Shikhar Dhawan will take charge of the new-look side which comprises several young faces such as Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson, Avesh Khan, Shubman Gill, and Arshdeep Singh among others.

Not only Rohit, even the likes of Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah have been rested for the tour (although Pant will join for the T20Is). Talking about KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja (who has been named as Dhawan's deputy for the ODIs), the former has tested Covid positive whereas the all-rounder is suffering from a knee injury and is, most likely, to sit out.

India reached Trinidad from Manchester, after the completion of their successful tour of England, amid heavy rain in the Caribbean island. Hence, the Rahul Dravid-Dhawan-led team management had to shift their training session indoors. Thus, rain can be a factor for the three-match ODI series opener on Friday evening.

As per the Accuweather, there is a 42 percent probability of precipitation and 8 percent probability of thunderstorms in day time. As the proceedings is set to kick off at 9:30 am local time, there is a chance that a few spells of rain could interrupt the start.

The temperatures are set to remain around a high of 32 degrees with a low of 25 degrees. Much to the delight of the fans, the weather is expected to get better as the day progresses. A 49 percent cloud cover is set to remain throughout the day with sun likely to make its presence felt at regular intervals.