WI vs IND, 1st T20I: Captain Rohit Sharma aims to regain elite record in series opener

Rohit Sharma will be back in action for Team India when the Men in Blue face Nicholas Pooran-led West Indies in the five-match T20I series opener, on the Caribbean island, on Friday (July 29). The regular Indian captain was rested for the just-concluded three ODIs as Shikhar Dhawan led the team in his absence and guided India to their maiden ODI series whitewash over the Windies away from home.

After the 50-over series, the action now shifts back to the shortest format ahead of the T20 World Cup (to be held in Australia later this year). Rohit will like his team to maintain the winning run and the 35-year-old will also aim to leapfrog New Zealand's Martin Guptill to regain an elite record, of having the most runs in men's T20Is.

NZ opener Guptill was trailing Rohit's tally (3,379) by 21 runs before the Black Caps' first T20I versus hosts Scotland on Wednesday (July 27). He breached Rohit's run-tally by virtue of a 40-run knock during Kiwis' 68-run win over the Scottish line-up in the two-match series opener in Edinburgh. Guptill now has 3,399 runs in 116 T20Is. Thus, Rohit now needs 21 runs to regain the top spot for most runs in men's T20Is.

India will meet West Indies in the T20I series opener at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad. The series will end on August 07, after which the national side will shift focus towards the 2022 Asia Cup, to be played in the shortest format, from August 27-September 11 in the UAE.

India squad for WI T20Is

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul*, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav*, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.